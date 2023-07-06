Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 170,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 53,676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

