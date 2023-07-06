Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,661,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mission Produce Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 159,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,246. The firm has a market cap of $860.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mission Produce
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.