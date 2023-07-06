Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,661,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 159,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,246. The firm has a market cap of $860.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Mission Produce

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

