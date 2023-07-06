Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 360 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Cedric Pech sold 2,738 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.18, for a total transaction of $1,112,120.84.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $10.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,859. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $418.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

