Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 8,526 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Walmart stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.11. 4,808,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,425. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average is $146.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $423.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
