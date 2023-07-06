Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Integer were worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Integer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITGR. Citigroup began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of ITGR opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Integer’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

