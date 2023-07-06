Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Eliana Clark Sells 360 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) EVP Eliana Clark sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $14,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,864.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eliana Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.12. 853,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

