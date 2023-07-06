InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,466.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 469.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

(Free Report

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.