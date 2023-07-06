International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Business Machines by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,556 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $132.02. 1,061,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

