International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.8 %

IBM traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.83. 723,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,233. The stock has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.36.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

