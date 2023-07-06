Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded down $11.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $446.79. 305,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.87.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

