Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit stock opened at $457.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.41 and its 200-day moving average is $421.87. The company has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

