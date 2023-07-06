Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

PCY opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $20.32.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

