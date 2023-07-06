Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.80. 463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRLV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

