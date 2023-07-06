Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 89,815 shares.The stock last traded at $79.19 and had previously closed at $80.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

