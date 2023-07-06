Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 40,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 63,344 shares.The stock last traded at $78.67 and had previously closed at $79.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

