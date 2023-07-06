Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 485% compared to the typical daily volume of 855 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

ACRS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 252,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.57. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

