IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $507.67 million and $6.38 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006441 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

