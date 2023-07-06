IOTA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.05 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. IOTA has a market cap of $496.40 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003321 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006364 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

