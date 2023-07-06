iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,990,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,046,660 shares.The stock last traded at $96.64 and had previously closed at $96.92.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

