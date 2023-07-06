iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Decreased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
- Three Value Stocks To Ride China’s Latest Economic Data
- High-Yield Bassett Furniture Rocks Into Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.