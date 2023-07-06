iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,318. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

