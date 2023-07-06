iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.