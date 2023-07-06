iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.78. 7,849,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

