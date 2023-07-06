iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $121,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,066 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,935,000 after buying an additional 1,155,693 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after buying an additional 814,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after buying an additional 649,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.