iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.43. The stock had a trading volume of 258,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,497. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.70 and its 200-day moving average is $251.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

