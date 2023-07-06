iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Reduced by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $260.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.