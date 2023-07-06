iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

