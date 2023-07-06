iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Decreased by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.