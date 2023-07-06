iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Increased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $33,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 752.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 426.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $96.14. 40,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

