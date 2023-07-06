iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

IBML stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

