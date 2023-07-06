iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS EFG traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $93.81. 450,798 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.