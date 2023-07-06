iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.90. 7,453,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,962,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

