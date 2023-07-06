iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,192 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,545,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,997,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

