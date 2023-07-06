iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
