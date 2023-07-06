iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 242.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

