iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,316. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

