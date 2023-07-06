iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 671.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $243.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.52. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $244.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.