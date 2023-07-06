iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Reduced by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.02. 159,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,748. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.86 and its 200-day moving average is $241.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

