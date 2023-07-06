iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Argent Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Brown Financial Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 42,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $183.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day moving average of $180.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.