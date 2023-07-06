iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $45,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $182.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,573,219. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

