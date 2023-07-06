iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $239.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $248.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

