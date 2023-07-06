iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.74. 442,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,373. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

