iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.63. 159,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,044. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

