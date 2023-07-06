iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $161.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $161.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

