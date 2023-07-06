iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 359,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 114,970 shares.The stock last traded at $89.00 and had previously closed at $90.60.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16,651.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 831,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,203,000 after acquiring an additional 826,582 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

