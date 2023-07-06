Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading Up 3.9%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 11,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 16,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $125.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.