James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 1,057 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IJH stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.24. The company had a trading volume of 376,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

