James J. Burns & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.32. 204,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,107. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

