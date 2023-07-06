James J. Burns & Company LLC Buys 7,513 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 338,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,123. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

