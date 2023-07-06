James J. Burns & Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,235,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.53. 2,045,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,368. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $43.55.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

