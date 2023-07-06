James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.32. 124,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $96.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

